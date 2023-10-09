Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock plummets as shares trade in the red

2 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Hindalco stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 472.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 470 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was 478.55 and the close price was 470.4. The stock reached a high of 478.55 and a low of 469.5. The market capitalization of Hindalco was 105,759.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 508.8 and the 52-week low was 379. The BSE volume for the stock was 78,929 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Hindalco October futures opened at 471.65 as against previous close of 474.35

Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 469.7. The bid price stands at 471.8 with a bid quantity of 1400, while the offer price is 472.05 with an offer quantity of 2800. The open interest for Hindalco is 22,436,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:54 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹470, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹472.35

Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock price is 470, with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -2.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.5% and the actual decrease in value is 2.35 rupees.

09 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹468, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹472.35

09 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹470.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a volume of 78,929 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the shares was 470.4.

