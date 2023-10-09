Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock plummets as shares trade in the red

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was ₹478.55 and the close price was ₹470.4. The stock reached a high of ₹478.55 and a low of ₹469.5. The market capitalization of Hindalco was ₹105,759.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹508.8 and the 52-week low was ₹379. The BSE volume for the stock was 78,929 shares.
Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 469.7. The bid price stands at 471.8 with a bid quantity of 1400, while the offer price is 472.05 with an offer quantity of 2800. The open interest for Hindalco is 22,436,400.
Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock price is ₹470, with a percent change of -0.5 and a net change of -2.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.5% and the actual decrease in value is 2.35 rupees.
On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a volume of 78,929 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the shares was ₹470.4.
