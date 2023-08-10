Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM ISTLivemint
Hindalco stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 3.04 %. The stock closed at 455.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 468.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹454.3 and closed at ₹455.05. The stock reached a high of ₹469.6 and a low of ₹451 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹104,987.05 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was ₹504 and the lowest was ₹358.8. The BSE volume for the day was 319,608 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:24:40 AM IST
Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹455.05 yesterday
On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE had a volume of 319,608 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹455.05.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!