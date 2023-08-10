comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Aug 09 2023 15:58:37
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.15 1.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 622.8 2.57%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 458.6 1.36%
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,394.3 0.28%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 417.65 0.26%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023
Back
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 3.04 %. The stock closed at 455.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 468.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HindalcoPremium
Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 454.3 and closed at 455.05. The stock reached a high of 469.6 and a low of 451 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 104,987.05 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 504 and the lowest was 358.8. The BSE volume for the day was 319,608 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:24:40 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹455.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE had a volume of 319,608 shares. The closing price for the stock was 455.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout