Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:24 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 10 Aug 2023, by 3.04 %. The stock closed at 455.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 468.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 454.3 and closed at 455.05. The stock reached a high of 469.6 and a low of 451 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 104,987.05 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock's highest price was 504 and the lowest was 358.8. The BSE volume for the day was 319,608 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹455.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE had a volume of 319,608 shares. The closing price for the stock was 455.05.

