Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

Hindalco Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Hindalco saw an open price of ₹578.15 and a close price of ₹577.8. The stock reached a high of ₹584.55 and a low of ₹573.35. The company has a market capitalization of ₹128,879.24 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹620.6 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 105,089.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.