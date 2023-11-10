Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 10 Nov 2023, by -0.69 %. The stock closed at 487.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 484.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was 489.95 and the close price was 487.75. The stock's high for the day was 489.95 and the low was 483.15. The company's market capitalization is 108,402.68 crore. The 52-week high for Hindalco is 508.8 and the 52-week low is 381. The stock had a trading volume of 51,842 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹487.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 51,842 shares with a closing price of 487.75.

