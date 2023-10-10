Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 472.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 469.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 472.35 and closed at the same price. The stock had a high of 473.3 and a low of 464.95. The company's market capitalization is 105,177.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 508.8 and the 52-week low is 379. The stock had a trading volume of 56,368 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹472.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 56,368 shares and closed at a price of 472.35.

