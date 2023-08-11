comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Plunges in Today's Trading

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST

Hindalco stock price went down today, 11 Aug 2023, by -1.55 %. The stock closed at 468.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 461.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HindalcoPremium
Hindalco

Hindalco's stock opened at 469.95 and closed at 468.9 on the last trading day. The stock's high for the day was 470.85, while the low was 463.1. Hindalco has a market capitalization of 104,942.27 crore. The stock's 52-week high and low are 504 and 358.8, respectively. On the BSE, a total of 170,056 shares were traded for Hindalco on the last day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 10:00:03 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹461.45, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹468.7

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 461.45. There has been a percent change of -1.55, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.25, suggesting a decline of 7.25 in the stock price.

11 Aug 2023, 09:46:18 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹463.5, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹468.7

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 463.5 with a percent change of -1.11. This means that the stock has decreased by 1.11% from its previous value. The net change is -5.2, indicating that the stock has decreased by 5.2 in value. Overall, the stock is experiencing a slight decrease in value.

Click here for Hindalco Profit Loss

11 Aug 2023, 09:39:34 AM IST

Hindalco Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.44%
3 Months5.0%
6 Months5.48%
YTD-0.94%
1 Year6.54%
11 Aug 2023, 09:34:41 AM IST

Hindalco Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:23:09 AM IST

Hindalco August futures opened at 0.0 as against previous close of 466.9

Hindalco, currently trading at a spot price of 467, has no bid or offer price or quantity available. The open interest for the stock is 23,217,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

11 Aug 2023, 09:06:19 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹468.7, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹468.9

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 468.7. There has been a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Aug 2023, 08:13:53 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹468.9 yesterday

On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 170,056 shares, and the closing price was 468.9.

