Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹576.65 and closed at ₹575.9. The highest price reached during the day was ₹582, while the lowest was ₹570.8. The company has a market capitalization of ₹1,30,054.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹620.6, and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the stock was 56,073 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.