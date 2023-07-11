Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco closed today at 424.55, down -0.76% from yesterday's 427.8

1 min read . 11 Jul 2023 Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 11 Jul 2023, by -0.76 %. The stock closed at 427.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 424.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at 422.35 and closed at the same price. The highest price of the day was 436.2, while the lowest price was also 422.35. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 95,740.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504, and the 52-week low is 326.75. On the BSE, a total of 148,359 shares of Hindalco were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Jul 2023, 04:15 PM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco closed today at ₹424.55, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹427.8

Today, Hindalco's stock closed at 424.55, representing a decrease of -0.76% from the previous trading session's closing price of 427.80. The stock experienced a net change of -3.25.

11 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹424.7, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹427.8

The current price of Hindalco stock is 424.7. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.72, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.1, suggesting a decrease of 3.1 in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 03:00 PM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹424.75, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹427.8

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that its price is 424.75. There has been a percent change of -0.71, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -3.05, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.05 compared to the previous trading session.

11 Jul 2023, 02:52 PM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹424.6, down -0.75% from yesterday's ₹427.8

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 424.6, with a percent change of -0.75 and a net change of -3.2. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.75% and the value has decreased by 3.2 rupees.

11 Jul 2023, 02:30 PM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹424.7, down -0.72% from yesterday's ₹427.8

Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock price is 424.7. It has experienced a decrease of -0.72% or a net change of -3.1.

11 Jul 2023, 02:22 PM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹424.65, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹427.8

Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock price is 424.65. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.74, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -3.15, suggesting a decrease of 3.15.

11 Jul 2023, 02:06 PM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹425.45, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹427.8

Hindalco stock is currently priced at 425.45. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -2.35, showing a decline of 2.35.

11 Jul 2023, 01:48 PM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹425.9, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹427.8

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 425.9. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.9, which means that the stock has decreased by 1.9 points.

11 Jul 2023, 01:35 PM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹426.1, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹427.8

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that its price is 426.1. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -1.7, suggesting a decrease of 1.7. Overall, the stock's performance is showing a slight decline.

11 Jul 2023, 01:23 PM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹425.45, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹427.8

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock is priced at 425.45. There has been a -0.55% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.35. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.55% or 2.35.

11 Jul 2023, 01:02 PM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹425.4, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹427.8

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 425.4 with a percent change of -0.56. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.56%. The net change is -2.4, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 2.4. Overall, this data suggests that the Hindalco stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

11 Jul 2023, 12:47 PM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹425.15, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹427.8

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 425.15 with a percent change of -0.62 and a net change of -2.65. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.62% and the price has decreased by 2.65.

11 Jul 2023, 12:42 PM IST Hindalco Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 12:31 PM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹426.15, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹427.8

Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock is priced at 426.15. It has experienced a percent change of -0.39, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.65, suggesting a decrease of 1.65 in the stock's price.

11 Jul 2023, 12:18 PM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹425.8, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹427.8

As of the current data, the Hindalco stock price is 425.8. It has experienced a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -2: which implies a decrease of 2 points.

11 Jul 2023, 12:01 PM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹426.25, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹427.8

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 426.25. There has been a percent change of -0.36, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.55, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:48 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹425.8, down -0.47% from yesterday's ₹427.8

As of the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is 425.8. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.47, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -2, suggesting a decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:37 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹425.75, down -0.48% from yesterday's ₹427.8

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 425.75. There has been a percent change of -0.48, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.05, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 11:19 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹426.5, down -0.3% from yesterday's ₹427.8

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock is priced at 426.5. There has been a percent change of -0.3, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.3, indicating a decrease of 1.3 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 11:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹426.6, down -0.28% from yesterday's ₹427.8

Hindalco stock is currently priced at 426.6 with a percent change of -0.28 and a net change of -1.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 10:50 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹427.35, down -0.11% from yesterday's ₹427.8

Based on the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is 427.35. It has experienced a slight decrease with a net change of -0.45 and a percent change of -0.11. This indicates that the stock has seen a small decline in value.

11 Jul 2023, 10:30 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹429.65, up 0.43% from yesterday's ₹427.8

Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock is priced at 429.65 with a percent change of 0.43 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock has increased by 0.43% and the price has increased by 1.85.

11 Jul 2023, 10:19 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹429.8, up 0.47% from yesterday's ₹427.8

Hindalco's stock price is currently at 429.8 with a percent change of 0.47, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 2, suggesting a positive movement.

11 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹428.4, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹427.8

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 428.4, with a percent change of 0.14 and a net change of 0.6. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in price, with a small positive change. However, without further information and context, it is difficult to determine the overall performance and trend of the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 09:45 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹428.1, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹427.8

The current price of Hindalco stock is 428.1 with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.3. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.07% and the net change is 0.3 points. It is important to note that this is only a snapshot of the current data and does not provide any information about the overall trend or performance of the stock.

11 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

11 Jul 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹428.6, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹427.8

The current stock price of Hindalco is 428.6 with a percent change of 0.19 and a net change of 0.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.19% and the total change in price is 0.8.

11 Jul 2023, 09:21 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹426.55, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹427.8

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 426.55. There has been a percent change of -0.29, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.25, suggesting a small decrease in the stock price.

11 Jul 2023, 09:02 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹427.8, up 1.29% from yesterday's ₹422.35

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 427.8. It has experienced a 1.29% percent change, with a net change of 5.45. This indicates that the stock has increased in value, as the percent change and net change are positive. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well.

11 Jul 2023, 08:07 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹422.35 yesterday

On the last day, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 148,359 shares and closed at a price of 422.35.

