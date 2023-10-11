Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Shows Gains in Trading

2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Hindalco stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 2.45 %. The stock closed at 469.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 481.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 471.05 and closed at 469.75. The highest price reached during the day was 484.3, while the lowest price was 467.15. The market capitalization of Hindalco was 107,752.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 508.8, and the 52-week low is 379.9. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 347,185 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹481.25, up 2.45% from yesterday's ₹469.75

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 481.25, with a percent change of 2.45 and a net change of 11.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.45% and has gained 11.5 points. This data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Hindalco.

11 Oct 2023, 08:05 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹469.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a volume of 347,185 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was 469.75.

