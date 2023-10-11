Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Shows Gains in Trading

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹471.05 and closed at ₹469.75. The highest price reached during the day was ₹484.3, while the lowest price was ₹467.15. The market capitalization of Hindalco was ₹107,752.23 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹508.8, and the 52-week low is ₹379.9. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 347,185 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹481.25, with a percent change of 2.45 and a net change of 11.5. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.45% and has gained 11.5 points. This data indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Hindalco.
On the last day, Hindalco had a volume of 347,185 shares traded on the BSE. The closing price for the day was ₹469.75.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!