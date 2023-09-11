Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 11 Sep 2023, by 0.21 %. The stock closed at 475.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 476.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

Hindalco's open price on the last day was 473, and it closed at 475.25. The stock reached a high of 478.7 and a low of 467.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 106,632.72 crore, and its 52-week high and low are 504 and 358.8, respectively. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 247,450 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹475.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE had a volume of 247450 shares. The closing price for the stock was recorded as 475.25.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.