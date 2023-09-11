Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

Hindalco's open price on the last day was ₹473, and it closed at ₹475.25. The stock reached a high of ₹478.7 and a low of ₹467.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹106,632.72 crore, and its 52-week high and low are ₹504 and ₹358.8, respectively. The stock's trading volume on the BSE was 247,450 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
11 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST
