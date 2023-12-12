Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

Hindalco Industries stock had a low price of ₹522.2 and a high price of ₹538.7 on the current day.

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹537.2 with a percent change of 2.81 and a net change of 14.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.81% and the change in price is 14.7.

Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 12 Dec 10:51 were at strike price of ₹530.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹520.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹14.65 (+20.08%) & ₹19.55 (+16.72%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 12 Dec 10:51 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹520.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹3.9 (-24.27%) & ₹9.5 (-20.5%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.