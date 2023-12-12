Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 11:13 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 12 Dec 2023, by 2.81 %. The stock closed at 522.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 537.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Dec 2023, 11:13 AM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock had a low price of 522.2 and a high price of 538.7 on the current day.

12 Dec 2023, 11:11 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹537.2, up 2.81% from yesterday's ₹522.5

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 537.2 with a percent change of 2.81 and a net change of 14.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.81% and the change in price is 14.7.

12 Dec 2023, 10:51 AM IST Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 12 Dec 10:51 were at strike price of 530.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 520.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 14.65 (+20.08%) & 19.55 (+16.72%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 12 Dec 10:51 were at strike price of 500.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & 520.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices 3.9 (-24.27%) & 9.5 (-20.5%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

12 Dec 2023, 10:33 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc325.50.10.03383.0290.55137686.5
Hindalco Industries524.11.60.31528.7381.0116920.34
Vedanta248.60.050.02340.75207.8592379.63
NMDC184.6-0.2-0.11189.05103.7554098.98
Hindustan Copper181.35-1.5-0.82191.994.017536.98
12 Dec 2023, 10:24 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹523.1, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹522.5

12 Dec 2023, 09:51 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

12 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹526.25, up 0.72% from yesterday's ₹522.5

12 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.61%
3 Months3.43%
6 Months25.34%
YTD10.36%
1 Year12.87%
12 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹522.5, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹520.45

12 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹520.45 on last trading day

