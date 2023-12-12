Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stocks Surge in Positive Trading Session

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindalco Industries stock had a low price of ₹522.2 and a high price of ₹538.7 on the current day.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹537.2 with a percent change of 2.81 and a net change of 14.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.81% and the change in price is 14.7.
Top active call options for Hindalco at 12 Dec 10:51 were at strike price of ₹530.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹520.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹14.65 (+20.08%) & ₹19.55 (+16.72%) respectively.
Top active put options for Hindalco at 12 Dec 10:51 were at strike price of ₹500.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) & ₹520.0 (Expiry : 28 DEC 2023) with prices ₹3.9 (-24.27%) & ₹9.5 (-20.5%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Hindustan Zinc
|325.5
|0.1
|0.03
|383.0
|290.55
|137686.5
|Hindalco Industries
|524.1
|1.6
|0.31
|528.7
|381.0
|116920.34
|Vedanta
|248.6
|0.05
|0.02
|340.75
|207.85
|92379.63
|NMDC
|184.6
|-0.2
|-0.11
|189.05
|103.75
|54098.98
|Hindustan Copper
|181.35
|-1.5
|-0.82
|191.9
|94.0
|17536.98
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.61%
|3 Months
|3.43%
|6 Months
|25.34%
|YTD
|10.36%
|1 Year
|12.87%
