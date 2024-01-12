Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Soars with Positive Trade Performance

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's open price was ₹583.55 and the close price was ₹580.05. The stock reached a high of ₹586.9 and a low of ₹576. The market capitalization is ₹129,125.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹620.6 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the day was 229,118 shares.
The Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of ₹576 and a high of ₹583.3 for the day.
Hindalco, a leading aluminum and copper producer, is currently trading at a spot price of 579.2. The bid price stands at 580.75, while the offer price is 581.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 1400 and a bid quantity of 1400. The open interest for Hindalco is 38,393,600, indicating strong market interest in the stock.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹579.55 with a percent change of 0.44. This means that the stock has increased by 0.44% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 2.55, indicating that the stock has increased by ₹2.55 in value. Overall, this suggests that Hindalco stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.29%
|3 Months
|10.28%
|6 Months
|32.57%
|YTD
|-6.16%
|1 Year
|17.52%
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹577, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -3.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% and the net change is a decrease of ₹3.05. The stock is currently trading at ₹577.
On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 229,118 shares with a closing price of ₹580.05.
