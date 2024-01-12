Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Soars with Positive Trade Performance

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 12 Jan 2024, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 577 per share. The stock is currently trading at 579.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's open price was 583.55 and the close price was 580.05. The stock reached a high of 586.9 and a low of 576. The market capitalization is 129,125.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 620.6 and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the day was 229,118 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jan 2024, 10:12 AM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of 576 and a high of 583.3 for the day.

12 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Hindalco January futures opened at 579.95 as against previous close of 578.65

Hindalco, a leading aluminum and copper producer, is currently trading at a spot price of 579.2. The bid price stands at 580.75, while the offer price is 581.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 1400 and a bid quantity of 1400. The open interest for Hindalco is 38,393,600, indicating strong market interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

12 Jan 2024, 09:56 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹579.55, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹577

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 579.55 with a percent change of 0.44. This means that the stock has increased by 0.44% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is 2.55, indicating that the stock has increased by 2.55 in value. Overall, this suggests that Hindalco stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

12 Jan 2024, 09:51 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

12 Jan 2024, 09:38 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.29%
3 Months10.28%
6 Months32.57%
YTD-6.16%
1 Year17.52%
12 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹577, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹580.05

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 577, with a percent change of -0.53 and a net change of -3.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.53% and the net change is a decrease of 3.05. The stock is currently trading at 577.

12 Jan 2024, 08:10 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹580.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 229,118 shares with a closing price of 580.05.

