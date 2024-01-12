Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Soars with Positive Trade Performance

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's open price was ₹583.55 and the close price was ₹580.05. The stock reached a high of ₹586.9 and a low of ₹576. The market capitalization is ₹129,125.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹620.6 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the day was 229,118 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.