Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco closed today at 424.7, up 0.04% from yesterday's 424.55

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹428 and closed at ₹427.8. The highest price reached during the day was ₹431.1, while the lowest price was ₹423.85. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently at ₹95,013.25 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504, and the 52-week low is ₹341.55. The BSE volume for Hindalco shares on that day was 65,054.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Hindalco stock closed at ₹424.7 today, with a percent change of 0.04 and a net change of 0.15. This means that the stock price increased slightly from the previous day's closing price of ₹424.55.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is at ₹424.4, with a percent change of -0.04 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹425.95. There has been a percent change of 0.33, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 1.4, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
Click here for Hindalco Key Metrics
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹426, with a percent change of 0.34 and a net change of 1.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.34% and has gained 1.45 points. This data suggests that Hindalco stock is experiencing a slight increase in value.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹425.25. There has been a percent change of 0.16 and a net change of 0.7.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹423.5, with a percent change of -0.25 and a net change of -1.05. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.25% and the value has decreased by ₹1.05.
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that its price is ₹424, with a percent change of -0.13 and a net change of -0.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Click here for Hindalco Board Meetings
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹424.5. There has been a percent change of -0.01, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.05, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.05 points. Overall, the stock has seen a small decrease in its price.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹424.2. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.08. The net change in the stock price is -0.35. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹424.3. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.06. The net change for the stock is -0.25.
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹423.4 with a percent change of -0.27. This means that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.15, indicating that the stock price has decreased by ₹1.15. Overall, the current data suggests that Hindalco stock has seen a small decline in value.
Click here for Hindalco AGM
Hindalco stock is currently trading at a price of ₹422.7. It has experienced a percentage change of -0.44, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -1.85, showing a decrease in the stock price.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹423.25, with a percent change of -0.31 and a net change of -1.3. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.31% and the net change in price is a decrease of ₹1.3. Overall, this indicates a slight decline in the stock price of Hindalco.
According to the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is ₹422.6. There has been a decrease of 0.46% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -1.95.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹423.75 with a percent change of -0.19. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.19% compared to its previous closing price. The net change is -0.8, indicating a decrease of ₹0.8 in the stock price.
Click here for Hindalco News
As of the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is ₹423.7. The percent change in the stock price is -0.2, indicating a slight decrease. The net change in the stock price is -0.85, indicating a decrease of ₹0.85. Overall, the stock price of Hindalco has experienced a slight decline.
As of the current data, Hindalco stock is priced at ₹423.65 with a percent change of -0.21. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.21% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -0.9, indicating a decrease of 0.9 rupees.
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that its price is ₹422.9. There has been a negative percent change of -0.39, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.65, suggesting a decline in the stock price.
Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock is priced at ₹422.7. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.85, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.85.
Click here for Hindalco Dividend
The current data shows that the stock price of Hindalco is ₹423.1 with a percent change of -0.34 and a net change of -1.45. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹422.9. There has been a percent change of -0.39 and a net change of -1.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.39% or ₹1.65.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹423.25. There has been a percent change of -0.31, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.3, indicating a decrease of 1.3 in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a slight decline in the value of Hindalco stock.
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that its price is ₹423.05, with a percent change of -0.35. This means that the stock has decreased in value by 0.35% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -1.5, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹1.5 in absolute terms.
Click here for Hindalco Profit Loss
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹424.8 with a percent change of 0.06 and a net change of 0.25. This means that there has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a small positive change in both percentage and net value. Overall, the stock seems to be performing steadily.
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that its price is ₹425.9. There has been a percent change of 0.32, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 1.35, which means the stock has gained 1.35 points. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹424.55, with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -3.25. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.76% and has decreased by ₹3.25.
On the last day, the volume of Hindalco shares traded on the BSE was 65,054. The closing price of the shares was ₹427.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!