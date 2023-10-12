Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 0.75 %. The stock closed at 480.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 484 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco opened at 484.8 and closed at 480.4. The highest price reached during the day was 485.95, while the lowest was 480.4. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently 108,367.95 crore. The 52-week high is 508.8, and the 52-week low is 379.9. The BSE volume for Hindalco was 515,002 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹480.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco Industries Limited had a volume of 515,002 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 480.4.

