Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Shares Rise in Trading Today

1 min read . 09:01 AM IST Trade
Hindalco stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 476.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 484.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was 478 and the close price was 476.25. The stock had a high of 487.6 and a low of 476.6. The company's market cap is 108,502.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504, while the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco shares was 266,607.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:01 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹484.6, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹476.25

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 484.6, with a percent change of 1.75 and a net change of 8.35. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.75% and the price has gone up by 8.35 points. This information suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

12 Sep 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹476.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco BSE had a trading volume of 266,607 shares and closed at a price of 476.25.

