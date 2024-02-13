Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Plummets in Trading Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco opened at ₹592.75 and closed at ₹591.6. The stock reached a high of ₹601.55 and a low of ₹580 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹130,619.93 crore. The 52-week high is ₹620.6, while the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the day was 197,290 shares.
Hindalco, an Indian aluminium manufacturing company, is currently trading at a spot price of 501.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 503.45, with an offer price of 503.75. There is a significant offer quantity of 1400 shares available for purchase, matched by the same bid quantity. The stock has a high open interest of 32,233,600, indicating strong market participation.
As of the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is ₹500.35. There has been a 14.08% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -82. This indicates a significant decline in the value of Hindalco stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.44%
|3 Months
|9.16%
|6 Months
|29.2%
|YTD
|-5.27%
|1 Year
|34.47%
Currently, the stock price of Hindalco is ₹584. This represents a decrease of 1.28% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -7.6.
On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a volume of 197,290 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was ₹591.6.
