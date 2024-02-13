Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Plummets in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -14.08 %. The stock closed at 582.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 500.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco opened at 592.75 and closed at 591.6. The stock reached a high of 601.55 and a low of 580 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 130,619.93 crore. The 52-week high is 620.6, while the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the day was 197,290 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:08 AM IST Hindalco February futures opened at 543.1 as against previous close of 584.7

Hindalco, an Indian aluminium manufacturing company, is currently trading at a spot price of 501.35. The bid price is slightly higher at 503.45, with an offer price of 503.75. There is a significant offer quantity of 1400 shares available for purchase, matched by the same bid quantity. The stock has a high open interest of 32,233,600, indicating strong market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹500.35, down -14.08% from yesterday's ₹582.35

As of the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is 500.35. There has been a 14.08% decrease in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -82. This indicates a significant decline in the value of Hindalco stock.

13 Feb 2024, 09:50 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:40 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.44%
3 Months9.16%
6 Months29.2%
YTD-5.27%
1 Year34.47%
13 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹584, down -1.28% from yesterday's ₹591.6

Currently, the stock price of Hindalco is 584. This represents a decrease of 1.28% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -7.6.

13 Feb 2024, 08:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹591.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a volume of 197,290 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock was 591.6.

