Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco closed today at 435.55, up 2.57% from yesterday's 424.65

1 min read . 13 Jul 2023 Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 13 Jul 2023, by 2.57 %. The stock closed at 424.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 435.55 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 424.55 and closed at the same price. The stock's high for the day was 427, while the low was 422.2. The company has a market capitalization of 95,046.82 crore. Its 52-week high is 504 and the 52-week low is 341.55. The stock had a trading volume of 59,941 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Jul 2023, 04:19 PM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco closed today at ₹435.55, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹424.65

Hindalco stock closed at 435.55, which represents a 2.57% increase from the previous day's closing price of 424.65. The net change in the stock's price was 10.9. Overall, Hindalco stock showed positive movement and gained value.

13 Jul 2023, 03:15 PM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹435.3, up 2.51% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current price of Hindalco stock is 435.3, with a percent change of 2.51 and a net change of 10.65. This means that the stock has increased by 2.51% from its previous closing price, resulting in a net increase of 10.65 rupees.

13 Jul 2023, 03:03 PM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹434.95, up 2.43% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 434.95, which is a 2.43% increase from the previous value. This equates to a net change of 10.3 points.

13 Jul 2023, 02:45 PM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹434.15, up 2.24% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current stock price of Hindalco is 434.15, representing a 2.24% increase. This translates to a net change of 9.5 in the stock price.

13 Jul 2023, 02:37 PM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹435.7, up 2.6% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 435.7, with a percent change of 2.6 and a net change of 11.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 2.6% and the net change in price is 11.05 rupees.

13 Jul 2023, 02:18 PM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹434.2, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that its price is 434.2, with a percent change of 2.25 and a net change of 9.55. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with a significant increase in both percentage and net value. It suggests that there is a strong demand for Hindalco shares in the market, leading to an upward movement in its price. Investors may consider this as a positive sign and may be more inclined to buy or hold onto their Hindalco stock.

13 Jul 2023, 02:01 PM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹435.4, up 2.53% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 435.4. There has been a percent change of 2.53, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 10.75, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock is performing well with a positive movement in its price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:48 PM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹437.2, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹424.65

Hindalco stock has seen a positive movement with a percent change of 2.96 and a net change of 12.55. The current price of the stock is 437.2. This indicates that the stock has gained value and is performing well in the market. Investors may consider this as a positive sign and may choose to invest in Hindalco.

13 Jul 2023, 01:35 PM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹437.75, up 3.08% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock is priced at 437.75. It has experienced a percent change of 3.08, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 13.1, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock has seen a significant gain in its price.

13 Jul 2023, 01:19 PM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹437.85, up 3.11% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 437.85 with a percent change of 3.11 and a net change of 13.2. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.11% and the net change in price is 13.2 rupees.

13 Jul 2023, 01:07 PM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹437.5, up 3.03% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that its price is 437.5. There has been a percent change of 3.03, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 12.85, which means the stock has gained 12.85 points. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement and has gained value in the recent period.

13 Jul 2023, 12:49 PM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹437.5, up 3.03% from yesterday's ₹424.65

Hindalco's stock price is currently at 437.5, which is a 3.03% increase from the previous trading session. This translates to a net change of 12.85.

13 Jul 2023, 12:38 PM IST Hindalco Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 12:36 PM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹436.65, up 2.83% from yesterday's ₹424.65

As of the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is 436.65 with a percent change of 2.83. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 2.83% from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 12, meaning that it has increased by 12. Overall, the stock price of Hindalco has seen a positive movement.

13 Jul 2023, 12:20 PM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹437.7, up 3.07% from yesterday's ₹424.65

As per the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is 437.7. It has shown a percent change of 3.07, indicating an increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 13.05, suggesting a positive movement.

13 Jul 2023, 12:00 PM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹437.2, up 2.96% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current price of Hindalco stock is 437.2, representing a 2.96% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 12.55.

13 Jul 2023, 11:45 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹437.25, up 2.97% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 437.25 with a percent change of 2.97. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.97%. The net change is 12.6, suggesting that the stock has gained 12.6 points. Overall, this data indicates that Hindalco stock has experienced a positive movement in its price and is performing well in the market.

13 Jul 2023, 11:32 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹438.55, up 3.27% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 438.55, with a percent change of 3.27 and a net change of 13.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 3.27% and the net change is 13.9. This indicates a positive movement in the stock price of Hindalco.

13 Jul 2023, 11:17 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹439.5, up 3.5% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 439.5, with a percent change of 3.5 and a net change of 14.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement, with an increase in both the percentage and net value. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign for the company, suggesting that it is performing well in the market. However, it is important to consider other factors and conduct further analysis before making any investment decisions.

13 Jul 2023, 10:47 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹435.95, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 435.95, which represents a 2.66% increase in value. The net change is 11.3, indicating a positive movement in the stock. This suggests that Hindalco stock is performing well and experiencing growth in its value.

13 Jul 2023, 10:34 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹435.95, up 2.66% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current price of Hindalco stock is 435.95, which represents a 2.66% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 11.3. This suggests that Hindalco shares have experienced a positive movement in value.

13 Jul 2023, 10:15 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹436.85, up 2.87% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 436.85. There has been a percent change of 2.87, indicating an increase in value. The net change is 12.2, which suggests that the stock has gained 12.2 points. Overall, this data indicates a positive performance for Hindalco stock.

13 Jul 2023, 10:04 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹436.6, up 2.81% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The stock price of Hindalco is currently at 436.6, with a percentage change of 2.81 and a net change of 11.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive price movement, increasing by 2.81% or 11.95.

13 Jul 2023, 09:46 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹434.65, up 2.35% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price of the stock is 434.65. There has been a percent change of 2.35, indicating an increase in the stock price. The net change is 10, suggesting that the stock has increased by 10 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive price movement.

13 Jul 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹434.8, up 2.39% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 434.8, which represents a 2.39% increase. The net change in the stock price is 10.15.

13 Jul 2023, 09:32 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

13 Jul 2023, 09:16 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹434.4, up 2.3% from yesterday's ₹424.65

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 434.4 with a percent change of 2.3 and a net change of 9.75. This means that the stock has experienced a 2.3% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 9.75. Overall, this indicates a positive movement in the stock's value.

13 Jul 2023, 09:04 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹424.7, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹424.55

The current stock price of Hindalco is 424.7, with a minimal change of 0.04%. The net change in the stock price is 0.15.

13 Jul 2023, 08:02 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹424.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE had a volume of 59,941 shares. The closing price for the stock was 424.55 per share.

