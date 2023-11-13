Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock surges in positive trading session

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at a price of ₹486.95 and closed at ₹481.45. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹486.95, while the lowest price was ₹481.7. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹107,865.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹508.8, and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the day was 26,235 shares.
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹485.4, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 3.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, as the percent change is positive. However, the net change of 3.05 suggests a relatively small increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock is performing moderately well.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.28%
|3 Months
|4.75%
|6 Months
|18.91%
|YTD
|1.68%
|1 Year
|15.95%
On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 26,235 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on this day was ₹481.45.
