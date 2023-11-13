Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock surges in positive trading session

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.63 %. The stock closed at 482.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 485.4 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at a price of 486.95 and closed at 481.45. The highest price recorded during the day was 486.95, while the lowest price was 481.7. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 107,865.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 508.8, and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the day was 26,235 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹485.4, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹482.35

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 485.4, with a percent change of 0.63 and a net change of 3.05. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, as the percent change is positive. However, the net change of 3.05 suggests a relatively small increase in the stock price. Overall, the stock is performing moderately well.

13 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.28%
3 Months4.75%
6 Months18.91%
YTD1.68%
1 Year15.95%
13 Nov 2023, 09:07 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹482, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹481.45

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 482, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.11% and the net change is an increase of 0.55.

13 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹481.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a trading volume of 26,235 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock on this day was 481.45.

