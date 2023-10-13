Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Surges in Today's Trading Session

On the last day of trading, Hindalco opened at ₹482.05 and closed at ₹483.95. The stock's high for the day was ₹493.95, while the low was ₹482.05. Hindalco has a market capitalization of ₹108,479.9 crore. Its 52-week high is ₹508.8, and the 52-week low is ₹379.9. The stock had a trading volume of 245,102 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Hindalco is ₹484.5, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, as the percent change is positive. However, the net change is relatively small, suggesting that the stock price has not changed significantly.
