Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Surges in Today's Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.11 %. The stock closed at 483.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 484.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day of trading, Hindalco opened at 482.05 and closed at 483.95. The stock's high for the day was 493.95, while the low was 482.05. Hindalco has a market capitalization of 108,479.9 crore. Its 52-week high is 508.8, and the 52-week low is 379.9. The stock had a trading volume of 245,102 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹484.5, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹483.95

The current stock price of Hindalco is 484.5, with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 0.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, as the percent change is positive. However, the net change is relatively small, suggesting that the stock price has not changed significantly.

13 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹483.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 245,102 shares. The closing price for the stock was 483.95.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.