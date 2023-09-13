Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 13 Sep 2023, by -1.53 %. The stock closed at 484.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 477.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco opened at 490 and closed at 484.6, with a high of 490.9 and a low of 476. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 106,845.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504 and the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for the day was 133,562 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹484.6 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 133,562 shares with a closing price of 484.6.

