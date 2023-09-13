Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 13 Sep 2023

On the last day, Hindalco opened at ₹490 and closed at ₹484.6, with a high of ₹490.9 and a low of ₹476. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹106,845.43 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504 and the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The BSE volume for the day was 133,562 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
13 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST
Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹484.6 on last trading day
