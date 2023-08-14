comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Plunges in Trading Today

1 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 14 Aug 2023, by -2.65 %. The stock closed at 462.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.0 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HindalcoPremium
Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 459.95 and closed at 462.25. The highest price reached during the day was also 459.95, while the lowest price was also 459.95. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently 102,983.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504, while the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for the day was 735 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Aug 2023, 09:44:43 AM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹450.0, down -2.65% from yesterday's ₹462.25

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 450.0. There has been a percent change of -2.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.25, suggesting a decline of 12.25 in the stock price.

14 Aug 2023, 09:42:16 AM IST

Hindalco Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.19%
3 Months8.49%
6 Months6.76%
YTD-2.3%
1 Year6.68%
14 Aug 2023, 09:32:36 AM IST

Hindalco Live Updates

14 Aug 2023, 09:13:21 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹462.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 735 shares with a closing price of 462.25.

Recommended For You
