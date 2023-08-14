Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹459.95 and closed at ₹462.25. The highest price reached during the day was also ₹459.95, while the lowest price was also ₹459.95. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently ₹102,983.14 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹504, while the 52-week low is ₹358.8. The BSE volume for the day was 735 shares.
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹450.0. There has been a percent change of -2.65, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -12.25, suggesting a decline of ₹12.25 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.19%
|3 Months
|8.49%
|6 Months
|6.76%
|YTD
|-2.3%
|1 Year
|6.68%
