Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Takes a Hit on the Market

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹541.85 and closed at ₹582.35. The stock reached a high of ₹541.85 and a low of ₹496.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹114,057.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹620.6 and ₹381, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,814 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.