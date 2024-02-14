Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Takes a Hit on the Market

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹541.85 and closed at ₹582.35. The stock reached a high of ₹541.85 and a low of ₹496.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹114,057.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹620.6 and ₹381, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,814 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that its price is ₹506.7 with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -3.25. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.64% and there has been a decrease of ₹3.25 in its price.
Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 507.9 with a bid price of 509.65 and an offer price of 509.85. The offer quantity is 1400 and the bid quantity is 2800. The open interest for Hindalco is 39,554,200.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Hindalco Industries stock reached a low price of ₹505.55 and a high price of ₹516.2 on the current day.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹508.05. The percent change is -0.37, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.9, indicating a decrease of ₹1.9 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-12.79%
|3 Months
|-5.05%
|6 Months
|13.15%
|YTD
|-17.04%
|1 Year
|19.27%
Hindalco stock has seen a significant decrease in its price, with a percent change of -12.43 and a net change of -72.4. As of the current data, the stock is priced at ₹509.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a substantial decline in value.
On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume reached 1,129,814 shares. The closing price for the day was ₹582.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!