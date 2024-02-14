Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Takes a Hit on the Market

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:23 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 14 Feb 2024, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 509.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 506.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 541.85 and closed at 582.35. The stock reached a high of 541.85 and a low of 496.8 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 114,057.59 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 620.6 and 381, respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,814 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Feb 2024, 10:23 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹506.7, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹509.95

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that its price is 506.7 with a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -3.25. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.64% and there has been a decrease of 3.25 in its price.

14 Feb 2024, 10:13 AM IST Hindalco February futures opened at 514.6 as against previous close of 512.05

Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 507.9 with a bid price of 509.65 and an offer price of 509.85. The offer quantity is 1400 and the bid quantity is 2800. The open interest for Hindalco is 39,554,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

14 Feb 2024, 10:11 AM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock reached a low price of 505.55 and a high price of 516.2 on the current day.

14 Feb 2024, 09:53 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

14 Feb 2024, 09:46 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹508.05, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹509.95

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 508.05. The percent change is -0.37, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -1.9, indicating a decrease of 1.9 in the stock price.

14 Feb 2024, 09:32 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-12.79%
3 Months-5.05%
6 Months13.15%
YTD-17.04%
1 Year19.27%
14 Feb 2024, 09:09 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹509.95, down -12.43% from yesterday's ₹582.35

Hindalco stock has seen a significant decrease in its price, with a percent change of -12.43 and a net change of -72.4. As of the current data, the stock is priced at 509.95. This suggests that the stock has experienced a substantial decline in value.

14 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹582.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume reached 1,129,814 shares. The closing price for the day was 582.35.

