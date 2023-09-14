Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 477.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 482.7 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco opened at 477.65 and closed at 477.6. The stock had a high of 484.65 and a low of 474.85. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 108,076.88 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504, while the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 71,168 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:09 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹482.7, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹477.6

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that its price is 482.7. There has been a percent change of 1.07, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.1, which means that the stock has gained 5.1 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in both percent and net value.

14 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹477.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco's BSE volume was 71,168 shares with a closing price of 477.6.

