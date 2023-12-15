Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Sees Positive Gains

Hindalco Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Hindalco saw an open price of ₹539.95 and a close price of ₹533.05. The stock reached a high of ₹545.95 and a low of ₹537.45. The market capitalization for Hindalco is currently at ₹121,539.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹538.7 and its 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for Hindalco was 482,144 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The low price of Hindalco Industries stock today was ₹547.6, while the high price was ₹559.
Hindalco, a leading aluminium and copper manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of 553.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 556.65, while the offer price is 556.75. The stock has a bid quantity of 1400 and an offer quantity of 1400. The open interest stands at a substantial 38,773,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of Hindalco is ₹555.3, with a percent change of 2.25 and a net change of 12.2. This means that the stock has increased by 2.25% and the price has increased by 12.2 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.24%
|3 Months
|4.56%
|6 Months
|28.38%
|YTD
|14.74%
|1 Year
|15.73%
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that its price is ₹557.3. There has been a percent change of 2.61, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value. The net change is 14.2, suggesting an increase in the stock price by that amount.
On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE had a volume of 482,144 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹533.05.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!