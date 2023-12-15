Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Sees Positive Gains

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:11 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 2.25 %. The stock closed at 543.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 555.3 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : The last day of trading for Hindalco saw an open price of 539.95 and a close price of 533.05. The stock reached a high of 545.95 and a low of 537.45. The market capitalization for Hindalco is currently at 121,539.0 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 538.7 and its 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for Hindalco was 482,144 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:11 AM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Hindalco Industries stock today was 547.6, while the high price was 559.

15 Dec 2023, 10:09 AM IST Hindalco December futures opened at 555.0 as against previous close of 545.4

Hindalco, a leading aluminium and copper manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of 553.85. The bid price is slightly higher at 556.65, while the offer price is 556.75. The stock has a bid quantity of 1400 and an offer quantity of 1400. The open interest stands at a substantial 38,773,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹555.3, up 2.25% from yesterday's ₹543.1

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindalco is 555.3, with a percent change of 2.25 and a net change of 12.2. This means that the stock has increased by 2.25% and the price has increased by 12.2 points.

15 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.24%
3 Months4.56%
6 Months28.38%
YTD14.74%
1 Year15.73%
15 Dec 2023, 09:21 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹557.3, up 2.61% from yesterday's ₹543.1

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that its price is 557.3. There has been a percent change of 2.61, indicating a positive movement in the stock's value. The net change is 14.2, suggesting an increase in the stock price by that amount.

15 Dec 2023, 08:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹533.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE had a volume of 482,144 shares. The closing price for the stock was 533.05.

