Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:12 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 15 Feb 2024, by 0.76 %. The stock closed at 508.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 512.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 515 and closed at 509.95. The stock had a high of 516.2 and a low of 503.3. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 113,699.73 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 620.6 and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the day was 392,059 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Feb 2024, 09:12 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹512.2, up 0.76% from yesterday's ₹508.35

The current stock price of Hindalco is 512.2, which represents a 0.76% increase from the previous trading session. The net change in the stock price is 3.85.

15 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹509.95 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a volume of 392,059 shares traded on the BSE with a closing price of 509.95.

