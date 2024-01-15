Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 0.77 %. The stock closed at 577 per share. The stock is currently trading at 581.45 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at 581.75 and closed at 577. The stock reached a high of 585.20 and a low of 576. The company's market capitalization is currently 130,121.26 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 620.60 and its 52-week low is 381. On the BSE, a total volume of 129,704 shares were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹577 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco recorded a volume of 129,704 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 577.

