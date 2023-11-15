Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 15 Nov 2023, by 1.07 %. The stock closed at 482.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 487.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 483.4 and closed at 482.35. The stock reached a high of 492.15 and a low of 482.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization is 109,096.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 508.8, while the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the stock was 239,741 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:16 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹482.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco BSE had a trading volume of 239741 shares, with a closing price of 482.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.