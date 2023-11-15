Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹483.4 and closed at ₹482.35. The stock reached a high of ₹492.15 and a low of ₹482.35 during the day. The company's market capitalization is ₹109,096.42 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹508.8, while the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the stock was 239,741 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.