Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:17 AM IST Trade
Hindalco stock price went up today, 15 Sep 2023, by 2.99 %. The stock closed at 483.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 497.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco's stock opened at 485.05 and closed at 483.3 on the last day. The high for the day was 508.8, while the low was 485.05. The market capitalization for Hindalco is currently 111,446.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504, and the 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for the day was 758,413 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

On the last day, Hindalco had a volume of 758,413 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the company's stock was 483.3.

