Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stocks plunge in trading today
1 min read.Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM ISTLivemint
Hindalco stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -2.52 %. The stock closed at 462.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Hindalco's open price on the last day was ₹459.95 and the close price was ₹462.25. The stock reached a high of ₹459.95 and a low of ₹447.65. The market cap of Hindalco is ₹100,889.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹504 and the 52-week low was ₹358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco was 103,631 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
16 Aug 2023, 09:00:49 AM IST
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹450.6 with a percent change of -2.52 and a net change of -11.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.52% and the net change is a decrease of ₹11.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
16 Aug 2023, 08:18:47 AM IST
Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹462.25 on last trading day
