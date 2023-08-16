Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stocks plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 16 Aug 2023, by -2.52 %. The stock closed at 462.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 450.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

Hindalco's open price on the last day was 459.95 and the close price was 462.25. The stock reached a high of 459.95 and a low of 447.65. The market cap of Hindalco is 100,889.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 504 and the 52-week low was 358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco was 103,631 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Aug 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹450.6, down -2.52% from yesterday's ₹462.25

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 450.6 with a percent change of -2.52 and a net change of -11.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.52% and the net change is a decrease of 11.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.

16 Aug 2023, 08:18 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹462.25 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco's BSE volume was 103,631 shares. The closing price for the day was 462.25.

