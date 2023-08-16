Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stocks plunge in trading today

Hindalco's open price on the last day was ₹459.95 and the close price was ₹462.25. The stock reached a high of ₹459.95 and a low of ₹447.65. The market cap of Hindalco is ₹100,889.67 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹504 and the 52-week low was ₹358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco was 103,631 shares.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹450.6 with a percent change of -2.52 and a net change of -11.65. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.52% and the net change is a decrease of ₹11.65. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decline in value.
