Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stocks Show Positive Growth

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 16 Feb 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 513.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 517.1 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 512.2 and closed at 508.35. The stock had a high of 518.45 and a low of 507.8. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 114,818.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 620.6, while the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the stock was 466,163 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Feb 2024, 09:16 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹517.1, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹513.35

The current price of Hindalco stock is 517.1, with a percent change of 0.73 and a net change of 3.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Feb 2024, 08:01 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹508.35 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a volume of 466,163 shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 508.35.

