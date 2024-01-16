Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares surge as positive trading continues

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:43 AM IST Trade
Hindalco stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 1.28 %. The stock closed at 575.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 582.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 586.65 and closed at 581.45. The highest price reached during the day was 586.65, while the lowest price was 572. The company has a market capitalization of 128,711.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 620.6, and the 52-week low is 381. A total of 242,887 shares were traded on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:43 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:20 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹582.5, up 1.28% from yesterday's ₹575.15

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 582.5, which represents a percent change of 1.28. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.28%. The net change in the stock price is 7.35, meaning that the stock has increased by 7.35 rupees.

16 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹581.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco BSE had a volume of 242,887 shares. The closing price for the stock was 581.45.

