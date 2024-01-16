Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares surge as positive trading continues

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹586.65 and closed at ₹581.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹586.65, while the lowest price was ₹572. The company has a market capitalization of ₹128,711.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹620.6, and the 52-week low is ₹381. A total of 242,887 shares were traded on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹582.5, which represents a percent change of 1.28. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.28%. The net change in the stock price is 7.35, meaning that the stock has increased by 7.35 rupees.
