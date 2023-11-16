Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.42 %. The stock closed at 504.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 502.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was 495 and it closed at 487.5. The high for the day was 513.1, while the low was 494.55. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 112,945.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 508.8 and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the day was 683,214 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.55%
3 Months13.29%
6 Months23.96%
YTD6.77%
1 Year10.62%
16 Nov 2023, 09:17 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹502.6, down -0.42% from yesterday's ₹504.7

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is at 502.6, with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -2.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.42% and the net change is a decrease of 2.1.

16 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹487.5 on last trading day

On the last day, the trading volume for Hindalco on the BSE was 683,214 shares, and the closing price was 487.5.

