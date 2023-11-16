Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was ₹495 and it closed at ₹487.5. The high for the day was ₹513.1, while the low was ₹494.55. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹112,945.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹508.8 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the day was 683,214 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.55%
|3 Months
|13.29%
|6 Months
|23.96%
|YTD
|6.77%
|1 Year
|10.62%
The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is at ₹502.6, with a percent change of -0.42 and a net change of -2.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.42% and the net change is a decrease of 2.1.
On the last day, the trading volume for Hindalco on the BSE was 683,214 shares, and the closing price was ₹487.5.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!