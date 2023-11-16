Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stock Plunges in Trading Today

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was ₹495 and it closed at ₹487.5. The high for the day was ₹513.1, while the low was ₹494.55. The market capitalization of Hindalco is ₹112,945.56 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹508.8 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the day was 683,214 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.