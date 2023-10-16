comScore
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco closed today at 482.6, up 0.46% from yesterday's 480.4
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco closed today at ₹482.6, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹480.4

26 min read . Updated: 16 Oct 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 16 Oct 2023, by 0.46 %. The stock closed at 480.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 482.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HindalcoPremium
Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 479.4 and closed at 484.4. The highest price reached during the day was 487.6, while the lowest price was 478. The company's market capitalization is currently at 107,561.91 crore. In the past 52 weeks, the stock has reached a high of 508.8 and a low of 379.9. The BSE volume for the day was 594,784 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Oct 2023, 06:45:02 PM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco closed today at ₹482.6, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹480.4

Hindalco stock closed at 482.6, with a percentage change of 0.46 and a net change of 2.2. Yesterday's closing price was 480.4. Overall, the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 05:44:45 PM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock reached a low price of 475.5 and a high price of 486.45 today.

16 Oct 2023, 03:32:26 PM IST

Hindalco October futures opened at 481.0 as against previous close of 481.95

Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 483.65. The bid price stands at 484.95, with a bid quantity of 1400. The offer price is slightly higher at 485.1, with an offer quantity of 2800. The open interest for Hindalco is 24,725,400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 03:15:52 PM IST

Hindalco Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Hindalco Industries Ltd stock is 380.10, while the 52-week high price is 508.90.

16 Oct 2023, 03:09:57 PM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹483.4, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹480.4

Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock has a price of 483.4. It has experienced a percent change of 0.62, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 3, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

16 Oct 2023, 02:48:10 PM IST

Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 16 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.6 (+17.83%) & 12.95 (+20.47%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 16 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.7 (-33.72%) & 2.85 (-38.71%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 02:29:52 PM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹485.55, up 1.07% from yesterday's ₹480.4

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 485.55, which represents a 1.07% increase. The net change is 5.15. Overall, this indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 02:22:35 PM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock had a low price of 475.5 and a high price of 486.45 for the day.

16 Oct 2023, 02:04:43 PM IST

Hindalco October futures opened at 481.0 as against previous close of 481.95

Hindalco, currently trading at a spot price of 485.6, has a bid price of 486.6 and an offer price of 486.75. The bid and offer quantities stand at 1400 each. The stock has an open interest of 24,813,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 01:41:01 PM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹485.75, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹480.4

The current price of Hindalco stock is 485.75, which is a 1.11% increase from the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 5.35.

16 Oct 2023, 01:28:00 PM IST

Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 16 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.65 (+17.67%) & 7.55 (+17.05%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 16 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.7 (-33.72%) & 2.9 (-37.63%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 01:15:16 PM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of 475.5 and a high of 486.2 on the current day.

16 Oct 2023, 01:10:23 PM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹485.35, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹480.4

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 485.35, with a percent change of 1.03 and a net change of 4.95. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

16 Oct 2023, 12:51:39 PM IST

Hindalco Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 12:50:25 PM IST

Hindalco October futures opened at 481.0 as against previous close of 481.95

Hindalco, an Indian aluminum and copper manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of 483.45 rupees. The bid price stands at 484.8 rupees, with a bid quantity of 2800. The offer price is slightly higher at 484.95 rupees, with an offer quantity of 1400. Open interest for Hindalco is at 25,267,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 12:32:37 PM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹482.85, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹480.4

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 482.85 with a net change of 2.45, indicating a 0.51% increase. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight uptrend.

16 Oct 2023, 12:25:36 PM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Hindalco Industries stock is 475.5 and the high price is 483.5.

16 Oct 2023, 12:02:19 PM IST

Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 16 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.7 (-9.77%) & 5.55 (-13.95%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 16 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.15 (-5.23%) & 4.45 (-4.3%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 11:55:25 AM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹479.4, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹480.4

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 479.4 with a percent change of -0.21 and a net change of -1. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.21% and has a net decrease of 1 point.

16 Oct 2023, 11:32:44 AM IST

Hindalco October futures opened at 481.0 as against previous close of 481.95

Hindalco, a leading aluminum producer, has a spot price of 478.75. The bid price is slightly higher at 480.35, while the offer price is 480.65. The offer quantity is 2800 shares, matching the bid quantity. The open interest stands at 24,973,200, indicating a significant number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 11:18:35 AM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Hindalco Industries stock has a low price of 475.5 and a high price of 483.5.

16 Oct 2023, 11:11:10 AM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹479.5, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹480.4

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that its price is 479.5 with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.9. This indicates that the stock's price has decreased by a small margin.

16 Oct 2023, 10:40:04 AM IST

Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 16 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.0 (-16.28%) & 2.7 (-26.03%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 16 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.9 (-3.49%) & 4.6 (-1.08%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

16 Oct 2023, 10:37:26 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹479.45, down -0.2% from yesterday's ₹480.4

The current price of Hindalco stock is 479.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.2, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.95, suggesting a decrease of 0.95 in the stock price.

16 Oct 2023, 10:13:57 AM IST

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Hindalco Industries stock is 475.5, while the high price is 480.9.

16 Oct 2023, 10:02:05 AM IST

Hindalco October futures opened at 481.0 as against previous close of 481.95

Hindalco, a leading aluminum manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of 477.6. The bid price stands at 479.0, with a bid quantity of 1400. The offer price is 479.2, accompanied by an offer quantity of 2800. Additionally, the open interest for Hindalco is at 24,931,200.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

16 Oct 2023, 09:54:20 AM IST

Hindalco Live Updates

16 Oct 2023, 09:49:19 AM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹477.35, down -0.63% from yesterday's ₹480.4

Currently, the price of Hindalco stock is 477.35, representing a decrease of 0.63% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -3.05.

16 Oct 2023, 09:13:52 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹480.4, up 0% from yesterday's ₹480.4

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 480.4, with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0. This means that the stock price has remained stable without any significant increase or decrease.

16 Oct 2023, 08:05:38 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹484.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a total trading volume of 594,784 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 484.4.

