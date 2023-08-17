comScore
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 450.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at 447.4 and closed at 450.6. The highest price for the day was 447.4, while the lowest price was recorded at 439.05. The company's market capitalization is 99,467.9 crore. The 52-week high for Hindalco's stock is 504, while the 52-week low is 358.8. A total of 86,398 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Aug 2023, 08:00:41 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹450.6 on last trading day

