Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 17 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 17 Aug 2023, 08:00 AM ISTLivemint
Hindalco stock price went down today, 17 Aug 2023, by -1.41 %. The stock closed at 450.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 444.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day of trading, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹447.4 and closed at ₹450.6. The highest price for the day was ₹447.4, while the lowest price was recorded at ₹439.05. The company's market capitalization is ₹99,467.9 crore. The 52-week high for Hindalco's stock is ₹504, while the 52-week low is ₹358.8. A total of 86,398 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
17 Aug 2023, 08:00:41 AM IST
Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹450.6 on last trading day
