Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's open price was ₹575.4, close price was ₹575.15, high was ₹584.6, low was ₹569.25. The market capitalization is ₹129,640.11 crore. The 52-week high is ₹620.6 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the day was 566,188 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.