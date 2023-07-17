comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco's Stock Sees Positive Gains

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2023, 01:01 PM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 17 Jul 2023, by 1.01 %. The stock closed at 446.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 451.2 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 440.05 and closed at 435.55. The stock had a high of 448 and a low of 440. The market capitalization of the company was 99,970.37 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock were 504 and 341.55 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 961,531 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Jul 2023, 01:01:47 PM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹451.2, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹446.7

The current price of Hindalco stock is 451.2, with a percent change of 1.01 and a net change of 4.5. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.01% from its previous closing price. The net change of 4.5 suggests that the stock has gained 4.5 points in value. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive price movement.

17 Jul 2023, 12:50:52 PM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹451.6, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹446.7

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 451.6, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 4.9. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.1% and has a net change of 4.9. It is important to note that this is just a snapshot of the current data and does not provide any information on the overall performance or trends of the stock.

Click here for Hindalco AGM

17 Jul 2023, 12:31:54 PM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹452.85, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹446.7

The current data on Hindalco stock shows that the price is 452.85, which represents a percent change of 1.38. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.38%. The net change is 6.15, which means that the stock has increased by 6.15. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement and has gained value.

17 Jul 2023, 12:31:22 PM IST

Hindalco Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 12:19:34 PM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹453.45, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹446.7

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindalco is 453.45. It has experienced a percent change of 1.51, resulting in a net change of 6.75.

17 Jul 2023, 12:05:42 PM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹451.65, up 1.11% from yesterday's ₹446.7

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 451.65. It has recorded a percent change of 1.11, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 4.95, suggesting an increase in value. Overall, the data suggests that the Hindalco stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:46:39 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹451.2, up 1.01% from yesterday's ₹446.7

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 451.2. There has been a percent change of 1.01, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 4.5, suggesting that the stock has gained 4.5 points.

Click here for Hindalco News

17 Jul 2023, 11:30:53 AM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹450.75, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹446.7

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 450.75. There has been a percent change of 0.91, indicating a slight increase in the stock's value. The net change is 4.05, which means that the stock has gained 4.05 points. Overall, this data suggests that Hindalco stock has experienced a small positive movement in its value.

17 Jul 2023, 11:24:27 AM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹450.15, up 0.77% from yesterday's ₹446.7

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 450.15. There has been a percent change of 0.77, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 3.45, reflecting a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 11:06:07 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹449.2, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹446.7

The current stock price of Hindalco is 449.2, with a net change of 2.5 and a percent change of 0.56. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. However, without additional information about the stock's historical performance or market conditions, it is difficult to determine the significance of this change. It is advisable to consider other factors before making any investment decisions.

17 Jul 2023, 10:51:43 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹449.75, up 0.68% from yesterday's ₹446.7

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 449.75, with a percent change of 0.68 and a net change of 3.05. This means that the stock has increased by 0.68% and has gained 3.05 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change.

Click here for Hindalco Dividend

17 Jul 2023, 10:31:42 AM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹451.6, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹446.7

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 451.6, with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 4.9. This means that the stock has increased by 1.1% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 4.9 points. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

17 Jul 2023, 10:16:45 AM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹448.65, up 0.44% from yesterday's ₹446.7

The current data shows that the Hindalco stock price is 448.65, with a percent change of 0.44 and a net change of 1.95. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.44% or 1.95 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive change in price.

17 Jul 2023, 10:03:29 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹450.35, up 0.82% from yesterday's ₹446.7

The current price of Hindalco stock is 450.35 with a percent change of 0.82 and a net change of 3.65. This means that the stock has increased by 0.82% from its previous closing price and has gained 3.65 points.

17 Jul 2023, 09:45:03 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹451.35, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹446.7

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 451.35 with a percent change of 1.04 and a net change of 4.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.04% or 4.65.

Click here for Hindalco Profit Loss

17 Jul 2023, 09:32:43 AM IST

Hindalco Live Updates

17 Jul 2023, 09:31:03 AM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹446.45, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹446.7

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 446.45. It has experienced a percent change of -0.06, indicating a slight decrease. The net change is -0.25, suggesting a decrease of 0.25 units in the stock price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:15:54 AM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹444.25, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹446.7

Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock is priced at 444.25. It has experienced a percent change of -0.55, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -2.45, which suggests a decline in the stock's price.

17 Jul 2023, 09:01:52 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹446.7, up 2.56% from yesterday's ₹435.55

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 446.7, with a percent change of 2.56 and a net change of 11.15. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive increase in price, with a significant net change. Investors may interpret this as a positive sign, potentially signaling a good performance for the company. However, it is important to consider other factors and conduct further analysis before making any investment decisions.

17 Jul 2023, 08:27:14 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹435.55 yesterday

On the last day, the trading volume of Hindalco on BSE was 961,531 shares. The closing price of the stock was 435.55.

