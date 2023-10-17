Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco closed today at 484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's 483.4

23 min read . 17 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 17 Oct 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 483.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 484.25 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 480.4 and closed at the same price. The stock reached a high of 486.45 and a low of 475.5. The market capitalization of the company is 108,054.49 crore. The 52-week high of the stock is 508.8, while the 52-week low is 379.9. The stock saw a trading volume of 84,940 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

17 Oct 2023, 06:40 PM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco closed today at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4

Hindalco stock closed at 484.25 today, which is a 0.18% increase from yesterday's closing price of 483.4. The net change in the stock price is 0.85.

17 Oct 2023, 06:28 PM IST Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc321.15-0.55-0.17383.0276.2135846.45
Hindalco Industries484.250.850.18508.8379.9108030.29
Vedanta229.950.20.09340.75207.8585449.3
NMDC165.15-0.1-0.06165.7591.8448398.96
National Aluminium Company99.55-0.85-0.85106.368.0518283.67
17 Oct 2023, 05:38 PM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Hindalco Industries stock is 480.55, while the high price is 488.4.

17 Oct 2023, 03:28 PM IST Hindalco October futures opened at 486.75 as against previous close of 484.7

Hindalco, a leading aluminum and copper manufacturing company, is currently trading at a spot price of 484.8. The bid price stands at 485.85, while the offer price is slightly higher at 486.1. The offer quantity is 1400, whereas the bid quantity is 5600. With an open interest of 24,203,200, Hindalco is a popular choice among investors.

17 Oct 2023, 03:16 PM IST Hindalco Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Hindalco Industries Ltd stock has a 52 week low price of 380.10 and a 52 week high price of 508.90.

17 Oct 2023, 03:02 PM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹484.5, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹483.4

The current Hindalco stock price is 484.5, with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 1.1. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 02:48 PM IST Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 17 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.65 (-13.08%) & 3.0 (-15.49%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 17 Oct 14:48 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 485.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.8 (+4.62%) & 9.3 (+4.49%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 02:34 PM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹481.65, down -0.36% from yesterday's ₹483.4

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 481.65. There has been a decrease in the stock price by 0.36%, resulting in a net change of -1.75.

17 Oct 2023, 02:24 PM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Hindalco Industries stock is 480.55 and the high price is 488.40.

17 Oct 2023, 01:53 PM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹482.55, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4

On the current data, the stock price of Hindalco is 482.55. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.18. The net change is -0.85.

17 Oct 2023, 01:38 PM IST Hindalco share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days479.78
10 Days478.78
20 Days479.31
50 Days469.19
100 Days447.91
300 Days441.80
17 Oct 2023, 01:28 PM IST Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 17 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.0 (-7.69%) & 3.2 (-9.86%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 17 Oct 13:28 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 485.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.3 (-3.08%) & 8.55 (-3.93%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Hindalco Industries stock is 481.4 and the high price is 488.4.

17 Oct 2023, 01:20 PM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹483, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹483.4

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 483, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.4. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 12:47 PM IST Hindalco October futures opened at 486.75 as against previous close of 484.7

Hindalco, an Indian aluminum manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of 482.2. The bid price stands at 483.65, while the offer price is slightly higher at 483.7. The offer quantity is 2800, matched by the bid quantity. With an open interest of 24,523,800, Hindalco's stock is actively traded in the market.

17 Oct 2023, 12:30 PM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹482, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹483.4

Hindalco stock is currently priced at 482, with a percent change of -0.29 and a net change of -1.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

17 Oct 2023, 12:18 PM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries' stock reached a low price of 483.3 and a high price of 488.4 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 12:02 PM IST Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 17 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.2 (-4.62%) & 3.3 (-7.04%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 17 Oct 12:02 were at strike price of 480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 485.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.0 (-7.69%) & 8.25 (-7.3%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Hindalco Industries stock reached a low of 484.35 and a high of 488.4.

17 Oct 2023, 11:04 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹486, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹483.4

Hindalco stock is currently trading at a price of 486. The stock has experienced a 0.54 percent change, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock is 2.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.

17 Oct 2023, 10:51 AM IST Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 17 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 7.0 (+7.69%) & 3.75 (+5.63%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 17 Oct 10:51 were at strike price of 470.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 485.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 2.45 (-25.76%) & 7.3 (-17.98%) respectively.

17 Oct 2023, 10:33 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹486.4, up 0.62% from yesterday's ₹483.4

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 486.4 with a percent change of 0.62 and a net change of 3. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 0.62% and the net change is a positive value of 3. This suggests that the stock is performing well and experiencing a slight upward trend.

17 Oct 2023, 10:17 AM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock had a low price of 484.35 and a high price of 488.40 for the current day.

17 Oct 2023, 10:14 AM IST Hindalco October futures opened at 486.75 as against previous close of 484.7

Hindalco is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 486.6. The bid price is 487.5, indicating the price at which buyers are willing to purchase the stock. The offer price is slightly higher at 487.65, representing the price at which sellers are willing to sell. The stock has a bid quantity of 1400 and an offer quantity of 1400. The open interest stands at 24,679,200.

17 Oct 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹482.6, up 0.46% from yesterday's ₹480.4

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 482.6 with a percent change of 0.46 and a net change of 2.2. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.46% and has gained 2.2 points.

17 Oct 2023, 08:06 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹480.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 84,940 shares, with a closing price of 480.4.

