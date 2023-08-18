comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares plummet in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares plummet in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 18 Aug 2023, 09:41 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 18 Aug 2023, by -1.04 %. The stock closed at 447.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 442.9 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

HindalcoPremium
Hindalco

On the last trading day, Hindalco's stock opened at 442.65 and closed at 444.45. The stock reached a high of 449 and a low of 440.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently 100,072.43 crores. The stock's 52-week high is 504, while its 52-week low is 358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco's shares was 77,834.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Aug 2023, 09:41:05 AM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹442.9, down -1.04% from yesterday's ₹447.55

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 442.9. There has been a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.65, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

18 Aug 2023, 09:33:07 AM IST

Hindalco Live Updates

18 Aug 2023, 09:32:45 AM IST

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.54%
3 Months3.82%
6 Months2.97%
YTD-5.44%
1 Year1.97%
18 Aug 2023, 09:07:30 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹446.95, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹444.45

As of the current data, the Hindalco stock is priced at 446.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 2.5, suggesting a positive movement.

18 Aug 2023, 08:16:39 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹444.45 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco recorded a trading volume of 77,834 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 444.45.

