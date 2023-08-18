Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco shares plummet in trading today

On the last trading day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹442.65 and closed at ₹444.45. The stock reached a high of ₹449 and a low of ₹440.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently ₹100,072.43 crores. The stock's 52-week high is ₹504, while its 52-week low is ₹358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco's shares was 77,834.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹442.9. There has been a percent change of -1.04, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -4.65, which represents the actual decrease in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.54%
|3 Months
|3.82%
|6 Months
|2.97%
|YTD
|-5.44%
|1 Year
|1.97%
As of the current data, the Hindalco stock is priced at ₹446.95. It has experienced a percent change of 0.56, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change for the stock is 2.5, suggesting a positive movement.
On the last day, Hindalco recorded a trading volume of 77,834 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹444.45.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!