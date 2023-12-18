Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Hits Highs: Trading on a Positive Note

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:07 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.41 %. The stock closed at 557.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 559.35 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Hindalco was 552.25 and the close price was 543.1. The stock reached a high of 559 and a low of 547.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently 124,660.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 559 and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 315,715 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:07 AM IST Hindalco December futures opened at 558.35 as against previous close of 558.6

Hindalco is currently trading at a spot price of 560.35. The bid price is 562.5, while the offer price is 562.65. There are 1400 units available for purchase at the offer price and 1400 units available for sale at the bid price. The open interest for Hindalco is 38,365,600.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:50 AM IST Hindalco Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:45 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹559.35, up 0.41% from yesterday's ₹557.05

The current stock price of Hindalco is 559.35. It has experienced a percent change of 0.41, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 2.3, suggesting that the stock price has increased by 2.3. Overall, the stock has shown positive movement in the given data.

18 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.09%
3 Months6.5%
6 Months30.52%
YTD17.72%
1 Year20.88%
18 Dec 2023, 09:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹557.05, up 2.57% from yesterday's ₹543.1

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 557.05. There has been a percent change of 2.57, indicating a positive movement in the stock. The net change is 13.95, which means that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, the stock is performing well and showing positive movement.

18 Dec 2023, 08:20 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹543.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco recorded a total volume of 315,715 shares on the BSE. The closing price for the stock stood at 543.1.

