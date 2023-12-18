Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Hits Highs: Trading on a Positive Note

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the open price of Hindalco was ₹552.25 and the close price was ₹543.1. The stock reached a high of ₹559 and a low of ₹547.6 during the day. The market capitalization of Hindalco is currently ₹124,660.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹559 and the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 315,715 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.