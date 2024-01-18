Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco stock plummets as trading takes a negative turn

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 18 Jan 2024, by -3.16 %. The stock closed at 579.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 561 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco opened at 572.95 and closed at 579.3. The stock had a high of 572.95 and a low of 558.1. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 125,544.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 620.6 and the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for Hindalco on that day was 129,351 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:00 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹561, down -3.16% from yesterday's ₹579.3

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price of the stock is 561. There has been a percent change of -3.16, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -18.3, which means that the stock has decreased by 18.3 points.

18 Jan 2024, 08:11 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹579.3 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco BSE witnessed a volume of 129,351 shares. The closing price for the stock was 579.3.

