Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stocks Plummet in Today's Market
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco Stocks Plummet in Today's Market

1 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2023, 11:38 AM IST Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 18 Jul 2023, by -0.01 %. The stock closed at 446.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 446.85 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 447.15 and closed at 446.7. The highest price reached during the day was 454, while the lowest was 443.5. The market capitalization of Hindalco is 100,015.13 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 504, and the 52-week low is 341.55. The BSE volume for the day was 169,797 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jul 2023, 11:38:19 AM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹446.85, down -0.01% from yesterday's ₹446.9

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 446.85. There has been a slight decrease in the price with a percent change of -0.01 and a net change of -0.05. This indicates that the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

18 Jul 2023, 11:21:53 AM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹447.55, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹446.9

As of the current data, the Hindalco stock is priced at 447.55. There has been a 0.15 percent increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 0.65.

18 Jul 2023, 11:03:16 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹448, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹446.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Hindalco is 448. There has been a 0.25% change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.1.

18 Jul 2023, 10:50:39 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹447.85, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹446.9

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is at 447.85. There has been a percent change of 0.21, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.95, suggesting a positive movement in the stock. Overall, the data indicates that Hindalco stock has experienced a small rise in price.

18 Jul 2023, 10:35:35 AM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹445.95, down -0.21% from yesterday's ₹446.9

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 445.95, which represents a decrease of -0.21% or a net change of -0.95. This means that the stock price has slightly declined.

18 Jul 2023, 10:16:33 AM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹446.55, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹446.9

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 446.55. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -0.35, which means that the stock price has decreased by 0.35.

18 Jul 2023, 10:02:32 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹447.45, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹446.9

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 447.45 with a percent change of 0.12 and a net change of 0.55. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.12% and there has been a net increase of 0.55 in the stock price. It is important to note that this data is based on the current market conditions and can change throughout the trading day.

18 Jul 2023, 09:48:23 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹443.8, down -0.69% from yesterday's ₹446.9

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 443.8 with a percent change of -0.69 and a net change of -3.1. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value, with a negative percentage change and a negative net change. It is important to note that this data represents a specific point in time and the stock price may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

18 Jul 2023, 09:32:33 AM IST

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹446.05, down -0.19% from yesterday's ₹446.9

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 446.05, with a percent change of -0.19 and a net change of -0.85. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight decrease in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:21:55 AM IST

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹446.45, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹446.9

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 446.45. There has been a -0.1 percent change, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.45, further confirming the decrease in price. Overall, this data suggests that Hindalco stock has experienced a small decline in value.

18 Jul 2023, 09:05:38 AM IST

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹446.9, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹446.7

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 446.9. There has been a percent change of 0.04, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.2, which means that the stock price has increased by 0.2. Overall, the data suggests that Hindalco stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

18 Jul 2023, 08:18:06 AM IST

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹446.7 yesterday

On the last day of trading, Hindalco's BSE volume was 169,797 shares, and the closing price was 446.7.

