Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco closed today at ₹484.6, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹484.25

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹485.6 and closed at ₹483.4. The high for the day was ₹488.4, and the low was ₹480.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹108,423.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹508.8, while the 52-week low is ₹379.9. The stock saw a trading volume of 94,263 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco closed today at ₹484.6, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹484.25 Hindalco stock closed at ₹484.6 today, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.35. Yesterday's closing price was ₹484.25.

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 314.25 -6.55 -2.04 383.0 276.2 132927.75 Hindalco Industries 484.6 0.35 0.07 508.8 379.9 108108.37 Vedanta 230.3 0.35 0.15 340.75 207.85 85579.36 NMDC 161.5 -3.65 -2.21 167.55 91.84 47329.28 National Aluminium Company 98.6 -0.95 -0.95 106.3 68.05 18109.19

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range Hindalco Industries stock had a low price of ₹484 and a high price of ₹494.75 today.

Hindalco October futures opened at 488.65 as against previous close of 485.6 Hindalco, a leading aluminum and copper producer, currently has a spot price of 484.25. The bid price stands at 485.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 485.75. There is a bid quantity of 4200 and an offer quantity of 2800. The open interest for Hindalco is at 23,352,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindalco Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Hindalco Industries Ltd stock is 380.10, while the 52-week high price is 508.90.

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹485.2, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹484.25 The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹485.2 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.95.

Top active options for Hindalco Top active call options for Hindalco at 18 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹5.7 (-11.63%) & ₹2.85 (-14.93%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindalco at 18 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of ₹490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹10.05 (-4.29%) & ₹4.85 (-12.61%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 321.15 -0.55 -0.17 383.0 276.2 135846.45 Hindalco Industries 484.25 0.85 0.18 508.8 379.9 108030.29 Vedanta 229.95 0.2 0.09 340.75 207.85 85449.3 NMDC 165.15 -0.1 -0.06 165.75 91.84 48398.96 National Aluminium Company 99.55 -0.85 -0.85 106.3 68.05 18283.67

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4 The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is ₹484.25, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, as the percent change and net change are both positive. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range Hindalco Industries stock has a low price of ₹480.55 and a high price of ₹488.4 for the current day.

Hindalco October futures opened at 488.65 as against previous close of 485.6 Hindalco, a leading aluminum and copper manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of ₹484.35. The bid price stands at ₹488.15 with a bid quantity of 4200, while the offer price is ₹488.3 with an offer quantity of 1400. The open interest for Hindalco is at 23,412,200, indicating significant interest and activity in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4 The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹484.25 with a 0.18 percent change and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Top active options for Hindalco Top active call options for Hindalco at 18 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.2 (-3.88%) & ₹3.1 (-7.46%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindalco at 18 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of ₹490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.3 (-11.43%) & ₹4.6 (-17.12%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindalco share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 482.51 10 Days 477.81 20 Days 478.59 50 Days 469.77 100 Days 448.64 300 Days 441.93

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range Today, the low price of Hindalco Industries stock was ₹480.55, while the high price reached ₹488.4.

Hindalco October futures opened at 488.65 as against previous close of 485.6 Hindalco, a leading aluminum manufacturing company, is currently trading at a spot price of 484.35. The bid price is 485.6, and the offer price is 485.8. There is a bid quantity of 1400 and an offer quantity of 2800. The stock has a high open interest of 23,321,200, indicating strong market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4 The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹484.25. There has been a small percent change of 0.18, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.85, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.85 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing steadily with a slight upward trend.

Hindalco Live Updates HINDALCO INDUSTRIES More Information

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 321.15 -0.55 -0.17 383.0 276.2 135846.45 Hindalco Industries 484.25 0.85 0.18 508.8 379.9 108030.29 Vedanta 229.95 0.2 0.09 340.75 207.85 85449.3 NMDC 165.15 -0.1 -0.06 165.75 91.84 48398.96 National Aluminium Company 99.55 -0.85 -0.85 106.3 68.05 18283.67

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4 The current price of Hindalco stock is ₹484.25, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. Click here for Hindalco AGM

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range Hindalco Industries stock had a low price of ₹480.55 and a high price of ₹488.4 for the current day.

Top active options for Hindalco Top active call options for Hindalco at 18 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹8.8 (+36.43%) & ₹4.8 (+43.28%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindalco at 18 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.6 (-37.14%) & ₹3.2 (-42.34%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4 Hindalco stock is currently trading at a price of ₹484.25. There has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.18%, with a net change of 0.85.

Hindalco October futures opened at 488.65 as against previous close of 485.6 Hindalco is trading at a spot price of 484.35 with a bid price of 490.75 and an offer price of 491.1. The offer quantity is 2800 and the bid quantity is also 2800. The open interest for Hindalco is 23794400.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 321.15 -0.55 -0.17 383.0 276.2 135846.45 Hindalco Industries 484.25 0.85 0.18 508.8 379.9 108030.29 Vedanta 229.95 0.2 0.09 340.75 207.85 85449.3 NMDC 165.15 -0.1 -0.06 165.75 91.84 48398.96 National Aluminium Company 99.55 -0.85 -0.85 106.3 68.05 18283.67

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4 Hindalco stock is currently priced at ₹484.25 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range Hindalco Industries stock's current day's low price is ₹480.55 and the high price is ₹488.4.

Top active options for Hindalco Top active call options for Hindalco at 18 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.4 (+45.74%) & ₹5.1 (+52.24%) respectively. Top active put options for Hindalco at 18 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of ₹490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹6.5 (-38.1%) & ₹3.0 (-45.95%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Hindustan Zinc 321.15 -0.55 -0.17 383.0 276.2 135846.45 Hindalco Industries 484.25 0.85 0.18 508.8 379.9 108030.29 Vedanta 229.95 0.2 0.09 340.75 207.85 85449.3 NMDC 165.15 -0.1 -0.06 165.75 91.84 48398.96 National Aluminium Company 99.55 -0.85 -0.85 106.3 68.05 18283.67

Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4 The current stock price of Hindalco is ₹484.25, with a net change of 0.85 and a percent change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Hindalco Industries stock is ₹480.55, while the high price is ₹488.4.

Hindalco October futures opened at 488.65 as against previous close of 485.6 Hindalco, a leading aluminum manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of 484.35. The bid price stands at 492.05, with an offer price of 492.3. The offer quantity is 1400, matched by a bid quantity of 1400. The stock has a significant open interest of 24063200, indicating strong market participation and interest in the company.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Hindalco Live Updates HINDALCO INDUSTRIES More Information

Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4 The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is ₹484.25. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.85.

Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 0.77% 3 Months 9.57% 6 Months 12.23% YTD 2.32% 1 Year 24.74%

Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4 Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock is priced at ₹484.25 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹483.4 on last trading day On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE had a volume of 94,263 shares and closed at a price of ₹483.4.