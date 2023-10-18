Hello User
Hindalco share price Today Live Updates : Hindalco closed today at 484.6, up 0.07% from yesterday's 484.25

27 min read . 18 Oct 2023

27 min read . 18 Oct 2023 Trade
Hindalco stock price went up today, 18 Oct 2023, by 0.07 %. The stock closed at 484.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 484.6 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 485.6 and closed at 483.4. The high for the day was 488.4, and the low was 480.55. The market capitalization stood at 108,423.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 508.8, while the 52-week low is 379.9. The stock saw a trading volume of 94,263 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:43 PM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco closed today at ₹484.6, up 0.07% from yesterday's ₹484.25

Hindalco stock closed at 484.6 today, with a percent change of 0.07 and a net change of 0.35. Yesterday's closing price was 484.25.

18 Oct 2023, 06:18 PM IST Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc314.25-6.55-2.04383.0276.2132927.75
Hindalco Industries484.60.350.07508.8379.9108108.37
Vedanta230.30.350.15340.75207.8585579.36
NMDC161.5-3.65-2.21167.5591.8447329.28
National Aluminium Company98.6-0.95-0.95106.368.0518109.19
18 Oct 2023, 05:34 PM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock had a low price of 484 and a high price of 494.75 today.

18 Oct 2023, 03:39 PM IST Hindalco October futures opened at 488.65 as against previous close of 485.6

Hindalco, a leading aluminum and copper producer, currently has a spot price of 484.25. The bid price stands at 485.55, while the offer price is slightly higher at 485.75. There is a bid quantity of 4200 and an offer quantity of 2800. The open interest for Hindalco is at 23,352,000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:26 PM IST Hindalco Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52-week low price of Hindalco Industries Ltd stock is 380.10, while the 52-week high price is 508.90.

18 Oct 2023, 03:14 PM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹485.2, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹484.25

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the price is 485.2 with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 0.95. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.2 percent, resulting in a net change of 0.95.

18 Oct 2023, 02:51 PM IST Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 18 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 5.7 (-11.63%) & 2.85 (-14.93%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 18 Oct 14:51 were at strike price of 490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 10.05 (-4.29%) & 4.85 (-12.61%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc321.15-0.55-0.17383.0276.2135846.45
Hindalco Industries484.250.850.18508.8379.9108030.29
Vedanta229.950.20.09340.75207.8585449.3
NMDC165.15-0.1-0.06165.7591.8448398.96
National Aluminium Company99.55-0.85-0.85106.368.0518283.67
18 Oct 2023, 02:38 PM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4

The current data of Hindalco stock shows that the price is 484.25, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price, as the percent change and net change are both positive. However, without additional information, it is difficult to determine the overall trend or significance of this change.

18 Oct 2023, 02:26 PM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock has a low price of 480.55 and a high price of 488.4 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 02:21 PM IST Hindalco October futures opened at 488.65 as against previous close of 485.6

Hindalco, a leading aluminum and copper manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of 484.35. The bid price stands at 488.15 with a bid quantity of 4200, while the offer price is 488.3 with an offer quantity of 1400. The open interest for Hindalco is at 23,412,200, indicating significant interest and activity in the stock.

18 Oct 2023, 01:58 PM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 484.25 with a 0.18 percent change and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 01:34 PM IST Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 18 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of 490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.2 (-3.88%) & 3.1 (-7.46%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 18 Oct 13:34 were at strike price of 490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.3 (-11.43%) & 4.6 (-17.12%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 01:31 PM IST Hindalco share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days482.51
10 Days477.81
20 Days478.59
50 Days469.77
100 Days448.64
300 Days441.93
18 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Hindalco Industries stock was 480.55, while the high price reached 488.4.

18 Oct 2023, 01:09 PM IST Hindalco October futures opened at 488.65 as against previous close of 485.6

Hindalco, a leading aluminum manufacturing company, is currently trading at a spot price of 484.35. The bid price is 485.6, and the offer price is 485.8. There is a bid quantity of 1400 and an offer quantity of 2800. The stock has a high open interest of 23,321,200, indicating strong market participation.

18 Oct 2023, 01:07 PM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 484.25. There has been a small percent change of 0.18, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.85, suggesting that the stock has increased by 0.85 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing steadily with a slight upward trend.

18 Oct 2023, 12:34 PM IST Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc321.15-0.55-0.17383.0276.2135846.45
Hindalco Industries484.250.850.18508.8379.9108030.29
Vedanta229.950.20.09340.75207.8585449.3
NMDC165.15-0.1-0.06165.7591.8448398.96
National Aluminium Company99.55-0.85-0.85106.368.0518283.67
18 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco trading at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4

The current price of Hindalco stock is 484.25, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock had a low price of 480.55 and a high price of 488.4 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 12:10 PM IST Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 18 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 8.8 (+36.43%) & 4.8 (+43.28%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 18 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of 490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.6 (-37.14%) & 3.2 (-42.34%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 11:54 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4

Hindalco stock is currently trading at a price of 484.25. There has been a slight increase in the stock price by 0.18%, with a net change of 0.85.

18 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Hindalco October futures opened at 488.65 as against previous close of 485.6

Hindalco is trading at a spot price of 484.35 with a bid price of 490.75 and an offer price of 491.1. The offer quantity is 2800 and the bid quantity is also 2800. The open interest for Hindalco is 23794400.

18 Oct 2023, 11:31 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc321.15-0.55-0.17383.0276.2135846.45
Hindalco Industries484.250.850.18508.8379.9108030.29
Vedanta229.950.20.09340.75207.8585449.3
NMDC165.15-0.1-0.06165.7591.8448398.96
National Aluminium Company99.55-0.85-0.85106.368.0518283.67
18 Oct 2023, 11:20 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4

Hindalco stock is currently priced at 484.25 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Hindalco Industries stock's current day's low price is 480.55 and the high price is 488.4.

18 Oct 2023, 10:49 AM IST Top active options for Hindalco

Top active call options for Hindalco at 18 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 500.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.4 (+45.74%) & 5.1 (+52.24%) respectively.

Top active put options for Hindalco at 18 Oct 10:49 were at strike price of 490.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 480.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 6.5 (-38.1%) & 3.0 (-45.95%) respectively.

18 Oct 2023, 10:44 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Hindustan Zinc321.15-0.55-0.17383.0276.2135846.45
Hindalco Industries484.250.850.18508.8379.9108030.29
Vedanta229.950.20.09340.75207.8585449.3
NMDC165.15-0.1-0.06165.7591.8448398.96
National Aluminium Company99.55-0.85-0.85106.368.0518283.67
18 Oct 2023, 10:20 AM IST Hindalco share price NSE Live :Hindalco trading at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4

The current stock price of Hindalco is 484.25, with a net change of 0.85 and a percent change of 0.18. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 10:18 AM IST Hindalco Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Hindalco Industries stock is 480.55, while the high price is 488.4.

18 Oct 2023, 10:06 AM IST Hindalco October futures opened at 488.65 as against previous close of 485.6

Hindalco, a leading aluminum manufacturing company, currently has a spot price of 484.35. The bid price stands at 492.05, with an offer price of 492.3. The offer quantity is 1400, matched by a bid quantity of 1400. The stock has a significant open interest of 24063200, indicating strong market participation and interest in the company.

18 Oct 2023, 09:55 AM IST Hindalco share price update :Hindalco trading at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4

The current data for Hindalco stock shows that the stock price is 484.25. There has been a slight increase in the stock price, with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.85.

18 Oct 2023, 09:36 AM IST Hindalco share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.77%
3 Months9.57%
6 Months12.23%
YTD2.32%
1 Year24.74%
18 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Hindalco share price Today :Hindalco trading at ₹484.25, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹483.4

Based on the current data, the Hindalco stock is priced at 484.25 with a percent change of 0.18 and a net change of 0.85. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

18 Oct 2023, 08:09 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹483.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on the BSE had a volume of 94,263 shares and closed at a price of 483.4.

