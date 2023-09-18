Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 18 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 18 Sep 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 497.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 497.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco

On the last day, Hindalco's open price was 506.65, close price was 497.75, high was 507.7, low was 495, and its market cap was 111,390.61 crore. The 52-week high was 508.8 and the 52-week low was 358.8. The BSE volume for Hindalco shares was 178,119.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

