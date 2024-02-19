Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 19 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went up today, 19 Feb 2024, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 513.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 515.5 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : Hindalco's stock opened at 522.65, reached a high of 522.65, and a low of 511.05 before closing at 513.35 on the last trading day. The market capitalization stood at 115298.92 crore. The 52-week high was 620.6 and the 52-week low was 381. The trading volume on the BSE was 289056 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Feb 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹513.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Hindalco on BSE had a trading volume of 289,056 shares with a closing price of 513.35.

