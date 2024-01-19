Hello User
Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Hindalco stock price went down today, 19 Jan 2024, by -0.96 %. The stock closed at 560.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 554.75 per share. Investors should monitor Hindalco stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Hindalco Stock Price Today

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at 560.25 and closed slightly lower at 560.15. The stock reached a high of 560.75 and a low of 547.85 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 124,146.13 crore. The 52-week high for Hindalco is 620.6, while the 52-week low is 381. The BSE volume for the stock was 66,211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Hindalco share price Live :Hindalco closed at ₹560.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Hindalco had a BSE volume of 66,211 shares. The closing price for the stock was 560.15.

