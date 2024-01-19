Hindalco Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

Hindalco Share Price Today : On the last day, Hindalco's stock opened at ₹560.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹560.15. The stock reached a high of ₹560.75 and a low of ₹547.85 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹124,146.13 crore. The 52-week high for Hindalco is ₹620.6, while the 52-week low is ₹381. The BSE volume for the stock was 66,211 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.